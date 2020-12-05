December 5, 2020

Max Clipfell, of South Whitley, Indiana

By Submitted

Published 8:04 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Max Clipfell, 63, of South Whitley, Indiana, and formerly of Colon, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Max has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

