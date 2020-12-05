Max Clipfell, of South Whitley, Indiana
Max Clipfell, 63, of South Whitley, Indiana, and formerly of Colon, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Max has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Nicholas Beauregard, of Dowagiac
Nicholas Beauregard, 38, of Dowagiac, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Brown Funeral Home & Cremation... read more