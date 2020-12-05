Charles H. “Charlie” Forster, of Jones

Oct. 17, 1947 — Nov. 25, 2020

Charles H. “Charlie” Forster, 73, of Jones, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Comfort Place Hospice House, in Mishawaka.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 3 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Newell Chapel Funeral Home, 83313 M-51, Decatur, with Military Honors taking place at 3 p.m. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at newellchapel.com.

Charlie was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Chicago, to Robert and Mildred (Knitter) Forster.

He graduated from Cassopolis High School in 1966. After high school, Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1973.

On Aug. 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Holly Sutton, in Constantine. Charlie was known as a hard worker, he worked as a machinist for K and M for more than 40 years before his retirement. He also owned and operated his own small engine repair shop for more than 15 years. Charlie had a love for old trucks and cars and was a member of the Old Engine Association. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Holly Forster; children, Charles R. (Kathy Canavan) Forster, of Jones and Cherry (David) Holmes, of Decatur; grandchildren, Laura Vickers, Charles Robert Forster II, Cody M. Forster, Clifford Charles Holmes and David Allen Holmes; great-grandchildren, Mila, Liam, Kale and Haley; and brother Robert O. Forster.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Forster; father, Robert Forster; step-mother, Marie Forster.