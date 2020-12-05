Amber Kozlowski

Feb. 12, 1975 — Nov. 28, 2020

On Nov. 28, 2020, Amber, born Feb. 12, 1975, was welcomed into heaven by her mother, Kathryn Kozlowski, (Feb. 10, 2005) and her son, Chase Kozlowski, (July 30, 1991).

Her family was her biggest joy in life and anyone one fortunate to know her knew of her kindness and her smile that could light up any room.

Amber leaves her son, Zachery Kozlowski; her daughters, Alana Abrams, Brianna Shivers; and her grandson, Jaydon Kozlowski, all of Niles.

She is survived by her sister, Brooke Kozlowski (Anthony Sharp); and her niece, Mya Hunter, all residing in Niles; her father, Alan S. Kozlowski; and stepmother, Jo Ann Kozlowski residing in Indio, California.

She will also be leaving her aunts, Pam Thomas, Lorrie Hullinger, Susan Kozlowski Thompson, of Niles, and Kris Kozlowski Parge, of Indio, California; her cousins, Cory Colcord, of Chicago, Beth Thompson Aurand, of Niles, and Amy Thompson Duplan, of Dallas, Texas.

Cremation will be taking place. A celebration of life memorial will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan.

Online Condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.