December 3, 2020

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

By Submitted

Published 12:19 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan bestowed this year’s Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Awards to one winner from each of the three counties in its area — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren — who have demonstrated a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school careers.

In 2020, the annual scholarship award went to Anna Glomski of Paw Paw High School (now attending Concordia University Ann Arbor), Jonathan Leach, of Ross Beatty High School, Cassopolis (Southwestern Michigan College), and Zoey Martin, of Niles High School (Southwestern Michigan College).

Glomski volunteered with Young Explorers, Van Buren Youth Fair, Paw Paw Youth Soccer Camp, and Key Club Adopt A Family, and served as a chemistry tutor.

“Volunteering changes people’s lives and leaves a positive impact on those volunteering. It grows more leaders of the community and improves the quality of life for all,” Glomski said. She held positions in student government, ran cross country and track, and played soccer, serving as varsity team captain. She plans to study nursing.

Leach has several years of volunteer experience with Backpack Ministry, Operation Christmas Child, Adopt a Highway, and Cass County Medical Facility. He has taken mission trips to Peru, Nashville, Charleston, Newark and Vienna to serve children, seniors, the disabled and the hungry.

“Investing in people is more important than gaining material things,” he said. “I have been blessed and want to be a blessing to others.” He was a track medalist and honor student and has won academic and community service awards.

Since she was 14, Martin has been volunteering weekly with the disabled in assisted living. “When I started volunteering, I thought I was making a difference in their lives, but really, they made me become a better person,” Martin said. “They taught me about compassion and to simply love people for who they are and not to try to change them.” She ran cross country for three years and did four years of Science Olympiad. She plans to study civil engineering.

Each winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship made out to their college on their behalf. Only current high-school seniors are eligible to apply.

“When a young person shows a commitment to helping others early in life, that’s an indication of future success, and it benefits all of us in the community to support that person so they can continue to grow and contribute as they move into adulthood,” said Debbie Ramirez, volunteer engagement director at United Way of Southwest Michigan. “We are pleased to give back to those youth leaders who give so much of themselves.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC grad serving patients at the Cleveland Clinic Las Vegas

News

Family mourns Niles native killed following traffic stop in New Mexico

Cassopolis

Niles, Cassopolis students receive United Way scholarship awards

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools finds unique solution to serving food during remote learning

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccine deployment

News

Teens arraigned on felony charges following police pursuit

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces new southwest Michigan regional manager

Dowagiac

National Guard to host TroopsGiving Food Drive in Dowagiac

Berrien County

Michigan State Police seeks participants for National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Business

Shelton’s Farm Market helping to feed families in need with holiday gift baskets

Giving

Niles dealership collects food, toys for those in need

News

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club, Rotary Foundation gifts $1,000 to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

News

Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

News

Two sheriff’s deputies treated following Niles Township apartment fire

Dowagiac

Construction begins on Dowagiac District Library’s Carnegie building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Cottage Gallery to host Santa for holiday event

Dowagiac

Tree of Love Campaign to host virtual celebration Thursday