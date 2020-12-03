December 3, 2020

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

By Max Harden

Published 9:52 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

SISTER LAKES — It has been a busy week for Libby Blahunka.

Libby and her husband, Bob, have been hard at work gearing up for the Thursday, Dec. 3 reopening of their store, Libby Ann’s, 67796 M-152 Suite 5, Dowagiac.

The shop — which offers patrons a mix of new home accessories, vintage items, jewelry, decor and more — has been closed since Nov. 18 due to COVID-19.

“It’s been exhausting,” Blahunka said. “We have been reorganizing, cleaning and disinfecting. We’re just trying to get everything priced, working and back online.”

According to Blahunka, the store will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’ll start with a reduced operation,” Blahunka said. “We’re COVID free, but according to our doctors, it could take months for us to feel 100 percent.”

Libby Ann’s first opened its doors in June 2019. Just as the business began to settle in, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in earnest in March, forcing Libby and Bob to close the store for three months per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

The store reopened in June, but the pandemic’s long-lasting impact remained.

“We ordered shipments back in June and are still getting piece shipments of those shipments,” Blahunka said. “It’s been really difficult but our vendors have been great. They feel bad because they don’t have the shipments. Delays are huge right now but we’re gonna do the best we can with what we have.”

According to Blahunka, Libby Ann’s has experienced a 65 percent decline in sales compared to last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s scary,” she said. “We have lost a lot of family due to COVID and some friends, as well. I worked in the healthcare arena for 30 years, so I know the importance. We take COVID very seriously. It’s been a trying year as a small business owner.”

As longtime residents of Sister Lakes, the Blahunkas look forward to serving their community again.

“It’s been a great experience overall,” Blahunka said. “We love it here. As a community, we help each other if we need anything. It’s a depressing world right now. We love talking with our customers and hope that stopping by makes them feel good and Christmas-ey. We’re looking to put a little bit of jolly spirit in the air.”

Print Article

Dowagiac

Libby Ann’s set to re-open following COVID closure

Giving

Niles group aspires to spread holiday cheeer

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Board of Health discusses COVID-19 vaccine deployment

News

Teens arraigned on felony charges following police pursuit

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces new southwest Michigan regional manager

Dowagiac

National Guard to host TroopsGiving Food Drive in Dowagiac

Berrien County

Michigan State Police seeks participants for National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Business

Shelton’s Farm Market helping to feed families in need with holiday gift baskets

Giving

Niles dealership collects food, toys for those in need

News

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club, Rotary Foundation gifts $1,000 to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

News

Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

News

Two sheriff’s deputies treated following Niles Township apartment fire

Dowagiac

Construction begins on Dowagiac District Library’s Carnegie building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Cottage Gallery to host Santa for holiday event

Dowagiac

Tree of Love Campaign to host virtual celebration Thursday

Giving

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation grants $20,000 to help City of Niles fund home repairs

News

Niles River Santa sets sail

Business

Dowagiac tree farm sees business soar amid pandemic

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Amtrak depot gets dressed for Christmas