December 2, 2020

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

By Christina Clark

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

NILES — With car thefts on the rise, Niles law enforcement officials are urging residents to take precautions against the crime.

Niles Police Department Captain Kevin Kosten reported in the city’s December newsletter that there had been 44 vehicle thefts in the city of Niles alone this year.

Tuesday, Kosten said the number had increased since the original writing of the statistic.

“We’ve had several [vehicle thefts] since then,” Kosten said. “Which is pretty high for us.”

The vehicle theft rate was an increase from 2019, according to Kosten.

He said one the consistent threads in the vehicle thefts was that vehicles had been left with ignition keys left inside.

“It’s hard for [police officers] to understand why people would leave keys in a car,” Kosten said. “Very rarely do we have a different situation than that.”

Kosten said much of the reasoning behind why someone might leave their keys in their car is usually how safe a person feels in their neighborhood.

However, he said much of the time, it is not a neighbor stealing a vehicle. Instead, he said car theft is often a crime of opportunity.

“It’s people passing through, that don’t live there or guests that are visiting,” Kosten said. “It’s not like the movies. It is rarely someone breaking in and hotwiring a car. If it is unlocked, they will look through your car. If your keys are there, they will find them.”

Despite the increase in car thefts in 2020, Kosten said he does not believe Niles to be a dangerous city. Instead, he said it is a busy city that results in a high number of calls requiring officer response.

After a vehicle is reported stolen, Kosten said many are eventually recovered.

He has seen them recovered within city limits, and as far away as Florida.

“When a car is stolen, we enter the vehicle’s information — license plate, vehicle identification number and description of the car ­— into a nationwide law enforcement database,” Kosten said. “If any police officer were to run the VIN or plate number, they would call the Niles Police Department and confirm the vehicle.”

Vehicles are recovered in varying states. Sometimes they are recovered with no damage at all, and other times, they are recovered because a crash was reported.

Kosten said the best course of action was prevention. Bringing car keys inside and locking the vehicle was the biggest step in vehicle theft prevention he gave for the Niles area.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also advised vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas, to not leave valuables visible in the vehicle and to not leave a running vehicle alone.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Giving

Niles dealership collects food, toys for those in need

News

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club, Rotary Foundation gifts $1,000 to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

News

Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

News

Two sheriff’s deputies treated following Niles Township apartment fire

Dowagiac

Construction begins on Dowagiac District Library’s Carnegie building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Cottage Gallery to host Santa for holiday event

Dowagiac

Tree of Love Campaign to host virtual celebration Thursday

Giving

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation grants $20,000 to help City of Niles fund home repairs

News

Niles River Santa sets sail

Business

Dowagiac tree farm sees business soar amid pandemic

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Amtrak depot gets dressed for Christmas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Following Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan reports 360,449 cases, 9,134 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

Business

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

News

Niles woman sentenced for drug possession

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac

Cass County

One injured by falling tree

News

City of Niles receives grant award for home repairs

Cass County

Two killed in Cass County house fire

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space