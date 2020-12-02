Sherry Whittaker

March 6, 1944 — Nov. 26, 2020

Sherry began her adventure of life on March 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Howard and Flossie Hamblen of South Bend.

As a teenager, she worked for the original “Martin” of Martin’s Supermarket and volunteered as a candy striper at South Bend Memorial Hospital. She graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1962 and soon married the love of her life, Lenny Whittaker, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Sept. 22, of the same year. They celebrated 57 years together and were reunited Thursday morning, Nov. 26th, 2020, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner with Jesus.

Sherry was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, volunteering at anything involving her boys. She never missed a game or concert and her distinct “cheerleading” could fill any ball park, gymnasium, tennis court or auditorium.

The turning point of her life came in 1975 when she fully trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and was born again. From that day, every aspect of her life was devoted to sharing and teaching with everyone she met.

She served the city of Niles as deputy city clerk and personnel coordinator; retiring after more than 25 years of service. Sherry was a teacher of God’s Word whether it be at her home Church, Michiana Christian Embassy, in Niles, the Hope Rescue Mission of South Bend or the houses and huts of rural China and Israel.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Doreen) Whittaker, of Niles, Mark Whittaker, of Niles; grandchildren, Kate Reynolds, Kyle Whittaker, Sam (Kaitlin) Whittaker, Jacob (LeighEllen) Whittaker, Sophia Whittaker and Collin and Corinn Whittaker; great-grandchildren, Jack and Jane Reynolds and Felicity Joe Whittaker (with two more on the way); she will also be dearly missed by her dear sister, Sandra Harlan, of Indianapolis; and many more precious relatives and friends.

Even though her feet were small, her shoes will be impossible to fill!

A time of visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Michiana Christian Embassy 1922 E. Main St., Niles. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, also at the Michiana Christian Embassy. A private burial will be at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s memory to Michiana Christian Embassy 1922 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120 or Hope Ministries 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Sherry’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.