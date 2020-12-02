December 2, 2020

Sherry Whittaker

By Submitted

Published 10:06 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

March 6, 1944 — Nov. 26, 2020

Sherry began her adventure of life on March 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Howard and Flossie Hamblen of South Bend. 

As a teenager, she worked for the original “Martin” of Martin’s Supermarket and volunteered as a candy striper at South Bend Memorial Hospital. She graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1962 and soon married the love of her life, Lenny Whittaker, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Sept. 22, of the same year. They celebrated 57 years together and were reunited Thursday morning, Nov. 26th, 2020, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner with Jesus.

Sherry was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, volunteering at anything involving her boys. She never missed a game or concert and her distinct “cheerleading” could fill any ball park, gymnasium, tennis court or auditorium.

The turning point of her life came in 1975 when she fully trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and was born again. From that day, every aspect of her life was devoted to sharing and teaching with everyone she met.

She served the city of Niles as deputy city clerk and personnel coordinator; retiring after more than 25 years of service. Sherry was a teacher of God’s Word whether it be at her home Church, Michiana Christian Embassy, in Niles, the Hope Rescue Mission of South Bend or the houses and huts of rural China and Israel.

She is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Doreen) Whittaker, of Niles, Mark Whittaker, of Niles; grandchildren, Kate Reynolds, Kyle Whittaker, Sam (Kaitlin) Whittaker, Jacob (LeighEllen) Whittaker, Sophia Whittaker and Collin and Corinn Whittaker; great-grandchildren, Jack and Jane Reynolds and Felicity Joe Whittaker (with two more on the way); she will also be dearly missed by her dear sister, Sandra Harlan, of Indianapolis; and many more precious relatives and friends.

Even though her feet were small, her shoes will be impossible to fill!

A time of visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Michiana Christian Embassy 1922 E. Main St., Niles. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, also at the Michiana Christian Embassy. A private burial will be at Silverbrook Cemetery. 

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s memory to Michiana Christian Embassy 1922 E. Main St., Niles, MI 49120 or Hope Ministries 432 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46601.

Photos, condolences, and memories may be left for Sherry’s family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Giving

Niles dealership collects food, toys for those in need

News

With stolen cars on the rise, Niles police urge drivers to lock vehicles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club, Rotary Foundation gifts $1,000 to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

News

Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

News

Two sheriff’s deputies treated following Niles Township apartment fire

Dowagiac

Construction begins on Dowagiac District Library’s Carnegie building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Cottage Gallery to host Santa for holiday event

Dowagiac

Tree of Love Campaign to host virtual celebration Thursday

Giving

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation grants $20,000 to help City of Niles fund home repairs

News

Niles River Santa sets sail

Business

Dowagiac tree farm sees business soar amid pandemic

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Amtrak depot gets dressed for Christmas

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Following Thanksgiving weekend, Michigan reports 360,449 cases, 9,134 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

Business

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

News

Niles woman sentenced for drug possession

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac

Cass County

One injured by falling tree

News

City of Niles receives grant award for home repairs

Cass County

Two killed in Cass County house fire

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space