Shelton’s Farm Market helping to feed families in need with holiday gift baskets

NILES — The Shelton’s Farm Market crew is getting in the Christmas spirit and inviting the community to join in the fun.

As in past years, the local business is giving back to families in need during the holiday season. Partnering with The Salvation Army (Niles), Ferry Street Resource Center, Niles and Brandywine Community Schools, Shelton’s is selling holiday gift baskets at a discounted rate in order to feed families in need this holiday season.

The baskets include approximately 50 pounds of food, including russet potatoes, apples, yams, grapefruit, apple cider, celery, pineapple, yellow onions, carrots, cabbage, oranges and rolled oats.

“Shelton’s will pack the box with approximately 50 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables and more, and distribute the box to one of our partner organizations, who will then provide it to a family in need in our community,” said Nick Shelton, a fourth-generation fruit peddler at Shelton’s Farm Market. “The boxes have a regular retail value of $39.95 (if you just shopped the aisles, that would be the price). When people choose to give them away themselves, or for Shelton’s to give them away, we offer them at $29.95.”

This year, customers have the option to add a box of meat, cheese and eggs for an additional $10.

The 74-year-old business has a history of giving back to its community through donations, sponsorships and opportunities like the food baskets.

“We know and understand that we would not be in business were it not for our customers and our community,” Shelton said. “We do our best to give back to the community each year, and this is one more way for us to do that. We also recognize that this time of year, especially during a pandemic, can be very difficult for many people. This is a way to help them during their time of need.”

Last year, Shelton’s distributed more than 100 baskets to its partner organizations, which distributed them to more than 100 families in need. Shelton, also the mayor of Niles, said he knows the need is greater this year, and encourages all who are able to give back to those less fortunate.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on many families. We are doing our best to encourage community members to give back to their friends and neighbors in a unique way,” he said. “The more boxes people contribute, the better. Our team of essential workers is excited about the opportunity to pack hundreds and provide wholesome food to families in need.”

People can purchase a basket online at shop.sheltonfarms.com, over the phone by calling (269) 684-0190, or in-person at the market.