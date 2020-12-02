Margaret M. Ludlow, of Dowagiac

June 25, 1933 — Nov. 27, 2020

Margaret Marie Ludlow, 87, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family at her side.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., in Dowagiac, with Pastor Ron Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association. Those wishing to share a memory of Margret may do so at clarkch.com.

Margret was born on June 25, 1933, to Walter and Anna Mae (Goins) Waterson, in Elkhart. She worked as a production worker for Sundstrand also known as Rudy’s for more than 31 years. Margaret then went on to work for Cass County Council on Aging, where she retired at the age of 79. Margret was known for her community engagement; a member of the Moose, Eagles, and the VFW. She enjoyed giving to charities, supporting her grandkids during their games, and held resilient faith in God. She spent her free time canning jellies, playing cards, flower gardening, golfing, traveling and camping. Margret was a woman who truly appreciated life. Most of all, she loved her friends and family and will be greatly missed.

Margaret is survived by her children, Linda (Robert) Rice, of Georgia, and Judy (Mike) Szymonski, of Dowagiac; grandchildren, Dustin Pascoe, Jasmine Cooper, Danieal (Kevin) Diamond and Kyle Sircher; great-grandchildren, Christina, Xavier, Dustin, Destany, Makayla, Thomas, Faith, Maya, Mason and Tyler; and great-great-granddaughter, Ava; brother, Glenn (Charlotte) Waterson; and friend and companion, Garland “Smitty” Smith.

Margaret is preceded by her parents, Walter and Anna Mae Waterson; son, Michael Pascoe; grandchildren, Frank Pascoe and Tia Sullivan; and siblings, Jack Waterson, Bob Waterson, Mary Elliott and Jean Hopper.