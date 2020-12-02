LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cass County Cancer Service gives thanks

All of us here at the Cass County Cancer Service would like to thank Imperial Furniture for doing their annual October fundraiser event, Real Men Wear Pink. They had another successful year by raising $2,500 for us. We just can’t thank them enough.

Also, we had a newcomer, Rachel Jurgenson, at Rachel’s Medical Massage in downtown Dowagiac. She and her gals did a 50/50 drawing and raised $80 for us. Eight years ago, she was helped by us with her cancer. We are so happy she chose to pay it forward.

We are truly blessed with people who have in some way been touched by cancer.

We thank everyone that took part in both these fundraisers.

Maxine Ownby

Cass County Cancer

Service President