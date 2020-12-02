December 2, 2020

Eddies dominate Division 4 All-Region squad

By Scott Novak

Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — District champion Edwardsburg dominated the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Division 4 All-Regional squad with five players earning honors.

Eddies’ Head Coach Kevin Bartz was also selected as one of three All-Region coaches.

Selected were Gage Strawderman, Landon Mikel, Drew Bidwell, Jakobe Luster and Logan McColley.

Strawderman was selected as an offensive lineman, Mikel as tight end, Bidwell as linebacker, Luster as defensive back and McColley as an athlete.

Bartz was joined by Hastings’ James Murphy and Vicksburg’s Thomas Marchese as Regional Coach of the Year.

“These five players have had an outstanding season at their respective positions,” Bartz said. “Drew Bidwell, who is a three-year starter and has led our team the last two years in tackles, has had a terrific year as our anchor at the inside linebacker position. Gage Strawderman has been a huge factor in the success of an undersized offensive line that lost a potential all-state player in Bennett Meyers to an ACL tear, the first game of the year. Gage is a two-year starter at left tackle and has played outstanding every game. Landon Mikel is a 6-foot-2, 250-pound tight end with great hands and tremendous blocking skills. With only one catch on the season, Landon earned this honor for being a dominant blocker at all three levels of the defense.

“Jakobe Luster has been the brightest star in a strong group of defensive backs. Jakobe has three interceptions as well as 10 deflections (three of which led to other players getting interceptions). Logan McColley was named as an all-region athlete. Logan for us is our Swiss Army knife. He does it all. He plays fullback, halfback and is a backup quarterback. Defensively, he is a safety and an outside linebacker. He is our deep man on kickoffs and punt returns and a vital part of our kickoff team. We put him wherever we need a big play made.”

 

