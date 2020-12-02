Betty J. Ross, of Dowagiac

Nov. 19, 1939 — Nov. 28, 2020

Betty J. Ross, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life service will be at noon on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sister Lakes Community Church 67119 M-152, Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Dewey Lake Cemetery, Dowagiac. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the family, in care of Linda Ross. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Betty was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Benton Harbor, to Sheridan and Margaret (Haley) Scott. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1957. At age 56, she completed her associate’s degree from Southwestern Community College and became a teacher there in digital photography and journalism for 10 years before her retirement. Betty had a strong faith in God, she was a member of the Sister Lakes Community Church for more than 35 years. She was known as a loving person who did so much for her community. Betty sponsored more than 50 surgeries for children born with a cleft lip. She was also known as the “Teddy Bear” lady, she would buy teddy bears from garage sales, clean them up and send them to kids in need all over the world. Betty had a love for music and writing, she was part of the ASCAP Association in Nashville writing many country and gospel songs. Over the years, she had written and published many of her own poems. Most of all she loved her family, and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Betty is survived by her children, Debra Roche, Joseph Ross and Linda Ross; grandchildren, Becky Ross, Dawn Macri, Pamela Curtis, David Ross, Rachel Ross, Jessica Benson, Jeremy Benson and Charles Allen; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Charles (Tomika) Scott; and best friend, Sunny Gilmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Ross; and brother, George Scott.