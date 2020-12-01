PACE of Southwest Michigan announces new CEO

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — PACE of Southwest Michigan recently announced that Jim Schlaman has joined PACE as chief executive officer.

Schlaman brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare to the position.

“I am delighted to work with the PACE team to care for the community,” Schlaman said. “The PACE model of care is innovative as we strive to keep people within the comforts of home while providing access to quality medical, social, and holistic services designed toward wellness and prevention.”

Most recently, Schlaman was the COO of Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles. Previously, he served as executive director of diagnostic services and executive director of post-acute care, also at Lakeland. He served as a member of the Board of Directors for PACE of Southwest Michigan since its inception in 2012. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I am confident that Jim will continue to build strong relationships within the healthcare system and the community,” said Therese Saggau, outgoing CEO of PACE of Southwest Michigan. “Jim has always been passionate about helping seniors. He is an effective and compassionate leader and has a thorough understanding of the unique PACE model of care. Jim will excel at leading the organization in assisting even more seniors in the communities we serve.”

PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, is an option for older adults who wish to remain in their home as they age. PACE provides and coordinates their medical and therapeutic care, including in-home assistance, medications, and transportation to medical appointments. Nationally, 137 PACE programs operate 272 PACE centers in 31 states, serving more than 54,000 participants. PACE of Southwest Michigan opened in September 2012 and currently serves 218 participants.