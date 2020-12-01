Niles teens arrested following vehicle pursuit

NILES — Two teens were arrested Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit and crash in the city of Niles.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle fled a Niles city police officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a registration violation. The vehicle fled north on M-51 heading out of the city limits, with the officer in pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle lost control near Pucker Street, causing the vehicle to go off-road and crash down the steep river embankment. Four male occupants got out of the crashed vehicle, and the pursuing officer saw one of the occupants throw a firearm into the river.

This same occupant jumped into the river in an attempt to escape.

All four occupants were eventually detained by police. Two of the occupants were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries, while the other two were lodged at the Niles Police Department facing criminal charges.

The firearm that was thrown into the river by one of the occupants was recovered by police, at which point officers discovered the firearm to have been reported stolen.

One 17-year-old male was arrested on felony charges of fleeing and alluding police. The second 17-year-old male was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and an outstanding warrant.

Both teens are expected to be arraigned in Fifth District Court tomorrow.