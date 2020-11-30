PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC — The Town and Country Garden Club recently decorated planters in downtown Dowagiac for the holiday season. The planters, filled with holiday greenery and other festive decor, are placed throughout the downtown district for the duration of the holiday season. (Submitted photos)
