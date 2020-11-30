November 30, 2020

City of Niles receives grant award for home repairs

By Submitted

Published 8:30 am Monday, November 30, 2020

NILES — The City of Niles has received a $20,000 grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation’s Help for Homes Fund to support emergency repair needs or code enforcement deficiencies for low to moderate income qualified homeowners.

The city will offer grants for roofing, furnace, electrical repairs or new water heaters, with no repayment requirements, to income qualified homeowners who have been cited by code enforcement as needing repairs to keep their homes in a habitable condition.

“This grant is important because it helps reach or maintain code compliance, which makes our neighborhoods a safer and cleaner environment for all,” said Niles Public Safety Director Jim Millin. “During these times of financial hardship this grant can make a big difference.”

Eligible homes will be identified by code enforcement and qualified homeowners can expect to submit applications, income information, and estimates from licensed Michigan contractors. As the city may not be providing all funding, the homeowner will have to prove that they have the remaining funds available or that the contractor is willing to negotiate a payment plan with them.

