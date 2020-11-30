November 30, 2020

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

By Christina Clark

Published 2:23 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

NILES — The Saturday after Thanksgiving is traditionally Small Business Saturday, following Black Friday, famous for its sales at big retail and department stores. In Niles, as with many holiday traditions, the Saturday looked a little different this year, leaving few shoppers on the streets and forcing business owners to adapt to a new normal.

Surrounded by all sorts of signature, creative flavors of jams, Aiye Akihigbe, owner of Sticky Spoons Jams, was standing under a tent outside of Iron Shoe Distillery on Saturday afternoon in a mask, hat and coat. She had been there since 10 a.m., with the plan to stay until 1 p.m.

Akihigbe saw enough people on Saturday that she posted on social media that she was going to extend her time in the wind by an extra hour.

“On a normal year, we would be indoors,” Akihigbe said. “We would have been at two craft shows.”

The lack of holiday markets and craft shows was just one marked difference in this year’s Small Business Saturday in downtown Niles. While the streets did not show extra traffic for a Saturday, some shoppers still made their way into the antique shops and businesses around the area.

The Grand LV’s Small Business Saturday Market was originally planned for its traditional Saturday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, with Akihigbe signed up to participate. Due to gathering orders under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that extend through Dec. 9, the event had to be postponed.

“Once everything started getting shut down, I reached out to Iron Shoe Distillery,” Akihigbe said. “[Owner Laura Tuthill] was like ‘of course. It’s small business Saturday. We have to help each other.’ So, here we are.”

Akihigibe said she would usually have done about 16 craft shows by this time on a normal year, but had only participated in four.

“The good thing about having the kind of customers we have, is that they will follow us anywhere we go,” she said. “People have really come out today to support, and we really, really appreciate it.”

A couple streets down at The Upcycled Artisan, Bill and Elizabeth Keller, designers and owners, were hosting the shop’s grand opening event on Small Business Saturday.

Both Bill and Elizabeth said they spent many late nights getting the shop ready. As they opened on Saturday, they were both pleased with how it looked.

They had an offering of beverages and snacks for those looking to keep their energy up while looking through their wares.

“We are up to 12 artisans now,” said Elizabeth. The shop featured local artisans and goods, in addition to Elizabeth’s handmade, upcycled purses and Bill’s woodworking products, including trays and charcuterie boards.

The shop’s windows were decorated with a Christmas village and a vintage aluminum tree, inviting passers-by to come explore.

Later in the day, Santa Claus made an appearance on a Niles Fire Engine through town. He did not man his usual post, but instead, wanted to wave and make a quick, socially distanced appearance.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation Board stakes annual appeal to Strong Start

Business

Business owners adapt to unusual Small Business Saturday

News

Niles woman sentenced for drug possession

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Town and Country Garden Club decorates downtown Dowagiac

Cass County

One injured by falling tree

News

City of Niles receives grant award for home repairs

Cass County

Two killed in Cass County house fire

Edwardsburg

Facebook matching offers ESC new opportunity on Giving Tuesday

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to open Town Hall event space

Cassopolis

Cassopolis set to take a Christmas Cruise

Cassopolis

Village of Cassopolis approves resolution to co-sign EDA Grant for MEC

Business

Cassopolis manufacturer donates to ACTION Ministries

Cass County

Woodlands receives grant to provide support to inmates facing addiction

Education

Niles fine arts teacher awarded grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit donates Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Giving

Drive-up Thanksgiving event serves 300

Cass County

Police investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old found in vehicle

Berrien County

Berrien County Farm Bureau donates turkeys to families in need

Berrien County

LMC continues remote delivery options for spring semester

Berrien County

23 animals adopted during Honor Credit Union’s Adoption Days at Berrien County Animal Control

Berrien County

Holidays, COVID-19 pose mental health stresses, experts say

News

Hometown Christmas at Amtrak Deport canceled

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

DEVELOPING NEWS

Niles native shot during altercation with New Mexico police