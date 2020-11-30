50 Years of Optimism

In observance of “Respect for Law Day,” Noon Optimists of Niles, in May 1973, presented Mrs. Steven DeVries with a plaque honoring her late husband, a Michigan State Police Officer, who was killed on duty. From left: James Miller, Mrs. DeVries, Lt. Carl Freeborn and Sgt. Ray Rudman, of the Niles Post.

In celebration of the Niles Noon Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary, Leader Publications is sharing a photo from the group’s past each week. (Submitted photo)