Floyd P. Simpson, of Dowagiac

July 14, 1938 — Nov. 24, 2020

Floyd P. Simpson, Jr., 82, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center, Kalamazoo.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 27032 Marcellus Hwy., Dowagiac. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

Floyd was born on July 14, 1938, to Floyd, Sr., and Nora Simpson in Dowagiac.

On Oct. 22, 1960, he married Rachael Simpson in the parsonage of Calvary Bible Church. They enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage before she passed on June 22, 2011. Floyd worked as a plumber his whole life, and also owned and operated Simpsons Greenhouse in Dowagiac for more than 30 years. He loved going to car shows, taking his ‘53 Bel Air. Most of all, Floyd cherished his family.

Floyd is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Cynthia) Simpson and Mark (Karen) Simpson; grandchildren, Jessica (Louis) Rosas, Jennifer (Scott) Nutter, Kevin Simpson, Lee Simpson, Samantha (Jose) Salinas, Patricia (James) Gill and Lisa Littrell; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd, Sr., and Nora Simpson; wife, Rachael Simpson; and brothers, Ralph and Earl Simpson.