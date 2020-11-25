Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donate food to families in need

NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos announced Tuesday a donation of 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes to those in need during the week of Thanksgiving.

Distribution will be completed by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana through the St. Joseph County Pantry. Each Thanksgiving box includes a ham, stuffing, corn, a potato, cranberry jelly and a pumpkin roll.

“We are proud to be able to continue our tradition of giving back during the holiday season. These Thanksgiving boxes can help families in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana, enjoy a holiday meal together during these challenging times,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “We are also grateful to work with our partners at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana who will distribute these meals.”

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos for their commitment to feeding the hungry,” added Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “The need is so great, and because of the generosity of Four Winds Casinos, families struggling with hunger will have a delicious meal to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.”

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana works in partnership with the community to feed the hungry, increase awareness of the effects of hunger, and lead programs designed to alleviate hunger. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana serves Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Stark and St. Joseph counties and is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and United Way.