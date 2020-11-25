Niles MSP Post welcomes new commander

NILES — Michigan State Police recently announced the promotion of Lt. Ryan Schoonveld to the rank of First Lieutenant, and his assignment to the Niles Post to fill the post commander position recently vacated by the retirement of F/Lt. Mike Dawson.

As post commander, Schoonveld will be responsible for the operation of the Niles Post and the Hagar Detachment, and will manage the delivery of MSP services to the people of Berrien and Cass counties.

Schoonveld enlisted with the department in 1999 and graduated as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. In his 21-year career, Schoonveld has previously served at the Monroe Post, the former Bridgman Post, the Niles Post and the Paw Paw Post. He has held the ranks of trooper, detective trooper, sergeant and lieutenant.

Schoonveld is originally from Holland, Michigan and holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois. He resides in St. Joseph with his wife and has four children. He is currently the assistant post commander at the Paw Paw Post.

“I am excited to join the exceptional team at the Niles Post,” Schoonveld said of his new assignment. “Community is very important to me, and I look forward to working with all my local partners again to serve Berrien and Cass counties. It has been a challenging time during this pandemic for both law enforcement and the community. I look forward to engaging with you and am ready to listen, to lead by example and continue providing the excellent service you have come to expect out of the MSP Niles Post.”

The promotion is effective Sunday, Nov. 29.