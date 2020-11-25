November 25, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:59 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Wednesday, both Berrien and Van Buren counties reported additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 5,678 COVID-19 cases and 109 related deaths. That number is up from 104 deaths reported Tuesday.

Van Buren County reported 2,457 cases and 33 deaths. That number is up from 32 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,892 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,383 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 324,779 COVID-19 cases and 8,761 related deaths.

