Niles City Council welcomes new member

NILES — The Niles City Council meeting approved Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security grants for three downtown businesses.

City Clerk Linda Casperson swore in the returning and new members to the council, including newcomer Amanda Rose Dunnem, representing the second ward with Travis Timm, on the Niles city council.

Also at the meeting, grants CDBG-CV grants were approved for Swirlyz, LLC, in the amount of $5,000, and an additional $2,500 after Jan. 1, 2021, if funds are still available, a grant in the amount of $5,000 to Apothica Teas, and a grant to Front Street Pizza Pub in the amount of $10,000 were approved unanimously by the council.

Owners of Apothica Teas, Laura and Shane Hollister, called into the meeting.

“We were only open almost four months before COVID hit,” Laura said. “When we closed, we had 11 employees, and we were looking for two more. We’ve been focusing on people who did require accommodations to do the job, because we had a facility that would allow us to do that. So, we’re trying to help people who were unable to work many other jobs, and still be able to have a meaningful role in our community.”

Shane outlined the business partnerships with more than 11 local vendors and suppliers, and the capital improvements the Hollisters have funded, around $25,000, into their leased spaced.

The council voted unanimously to grant the funds.