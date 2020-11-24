November 24, 2020

For the fifth straight year, the Dowagiac girls golf team is Division 3 Academic All-State. (Submitted photo)

Dowagiac girls golf academic all-state again

By Scott Novak

Published 8:51 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

DOWAGIAC — For the fifth consecutive year, the Dowagiac girls golf team has earned Division 3 Academic All-State from the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

The Chieftains were not the only area team to receive academic all-state.

Also in Division 2, St. Joseph and in Division 3 Lakeshore, were also honored by the coaches association.

“We have a great group of girls, with parents that care,” said Dowagiac coach Bob Turner. “The older girls have always told the younger ones that it is one of our team goals. Don’t be the reason that we don’t get it. I always say, that student comes first in student-athletes. It is a nice honor for the girls.”

In order to be considered for academic all-state, a team, which consists of the players who compete in the regional tournament, must have a combined GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Players with a 4.0 GPA receive bonus points according to their grade level (i.e. sophomores receive 4.05, juniors receive 4.10 and seniors receive 4.15). Eighth grade transcripts are used for freshmen players.

Dowagiac finished with a team GPA of 3.64. The team consisted of Emma Foote, Anna Ironside, Josie Lock, Gabrielle Munson and Calley Ruff. Foot and Munson are seniors, while Ruff is a junior and Ironside and Lock are sophomores.

St. Joseph’s GPA was 3.700, while Lakeshore’s was 3.4.788.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles Main Street launches social media campaign focused on shopping small during the holiday season

Edwardsburg

Two involved in Edwardsburg drug bust arraigned on charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles City Council welcomes new member

Business

The Strand to offer hayride tour of Sister Lakes

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission discusses master plan, marijuana application, trees complaints

News

Niles City Council approves outdoor dining zone

News

UPDATE: Rite Aid expands no-cost COVID-19 testing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city utilities portal receives positive feedback from community

News

Niles District Library decorates for holidays

Business

New Niles restaurant to celebrate creativity

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 314,216 cases, 8,543 deaths

News

Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donates proceeds from Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Berrien County

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

Dowagiac

SMC unveils Grady Scholars initiative

News

MDARD, MI Retailers Association, Meijer urging consumers to shop as normal

News

Further protecting construction, manufacturing workers, MIOSHA enhances inspection efforts

Berrien County

Police rescue man trapped under vehicle after two-car crash in Niles Township

News

Niles mayor asks public to heed warnings after testing positive for COVID-19

Business

Local tree farm opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign