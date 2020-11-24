November 24, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Tuesday, counties across southwest Michigan reported additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 5,619 COVID-19 cases and 104 related deaths. That number is up from 102 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths. That number is up from 28 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 2,424 cases and 32 deaths. That number is up from 30 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 2,344 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 320,506 COVID-19 cases and 8,688 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

News

Niles City Council welcomes new member

Business

The Strand to offer hayride tour of Sister Lakes

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission discusses master plan, marijuana application, trees complaints

News

Niles City Council approves outdoor dining zone

News

UPDATE: Rite Aid expands no-cost COVID-19 testing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city utilities portal receives positive feedback from community

News

Niles District Library decorates for holidays

Business

New Niles restaurant to celebrate creativity

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 314,216 cases, 8,543 deaths

News

Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donates proceeds from Four Winds Invitational to Beacon Children’s Hospital

Berrien County

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

Dowagiac

SMC unveils Grady Scholars initiative

News

MDARD, MI Retailers Association, Meijer urging consumers to shop as normal

News

Further protecting construction, manufacturing workers, MIOSHA enhances inspection efforts

Berrien County

Police rescue man trapped under vehicle after two-car crash in Niles Township

News

Niles mayor asks public to heed warnings after testing positive for COVID-19

Business

Local tree farm opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School