COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 314,216 cases, 8,543 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Michigan is still reporting high COVID-19 positives, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 5,194 COVID-19 cases and 102 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 2,207 cases and 30 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,304 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 314,216 COVID-19 cases and 8,543 related deaths.