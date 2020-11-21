November 21, 2020

Richard W. Hayden Jr., of Buchanan

By Submitted

Published 8:01 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

June 24, 1934 — Nov. 18, 2020

Richard Wallace Hayden Jr., 86, of Buchanan, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

He was born June 24, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the oldest of four children of Richard and Sarah Hayden Sr. He married Audrey Fulton on Dec. 26, 1958. She survives.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman and served as a Boy Scout leader for 30 years. He was a registered hunter safety instructor for 40 plus years who loved to repair and restore guns of all types.

Richard and Audrey have more than 50 stickers from various locations on their motorhome. They enjoyed retirement in Statesville, North Carolina, and all across the country.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Audrey Hayden, of Cassopolis; three sons, Ronald (ElAyne) Hayden, of Cassopolis, Harry Hayden, of Buchanan, Alan (Stephanie) Hayden, of Guide Rock, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Rick (Jenna) Hayden, Cameron Hayden, Chelcie Hayden, Cody Hayden, Tyler Strobl, Kaycie Strobl; four great-grandchildren, Henry Hayden, Samual Hayden, Lane Ruth, Dakota Ruth; one sister, Anna (Rocky) Denno, of Buchanan; one brother, Robert (Kathy) Hayden, of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Hayden.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time but will host a memorial service on a date and at a time to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online:  wagnercares.com.

