November 21, 2020

Nellie Pumphrey, of Eau Claire

By Submitted

Published 8:03 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Feb. 4, 1924 — Nov. 15, 2020

Nellie Pumphrey, 96, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be hosted privately. Memorial contributions in Nellie’s name may be made to the Apostolic Lighthouse Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Nellie was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Hornersville, Missouri, to David and Ella (Hampton) Abraham. She worked for the Wash Shed in Dowagiac for more than 14 years before retiring. Before her illness, she loved vacation in West Virginia with her family. Nellie had a strong faith in God and that was shown through her long-time commitment to the Apostolic Lighthouse church. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Nellie is survived by her children, Martha (Larry) Manley and Bobby Statler; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ella Abraham; children, Nina Phillips and Paul Pumphrey; and all of her siblings.

Print Article

Business

Local tree farm prepares opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates