November 21, 2020

Joseph L. Emerson Jr., of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 8:02 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

July 16, 1960 — Nov. 18, 2020

Joseph Lee Emerson Jr., 60, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began July 16, 1960, in Chicago, the third of seven children born to the union of Joseph and Mary Emerson Sr.

He married Rachuel Lee Strieby on Sept. 13, 1997, in Elkhart.

Joseph loved his family, his wife and children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He was a truck driver for MORryde, in Elkhart. He loved to barbecue and also worked for Nelson’s Golden Glow, in Wakarusa, for 23 years.

Joseph was a member of Christ Tabernacle of Cassopolis and served on the board.

Joseph will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 23 years, Rachuel Emerson, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Vontia Emerson, of South Bend; three sons, Alexander Emerson, Joseph Emerson III, Zachary Emerson, all of Cassopolis; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; his mother, Mary Emerson, of Cassopolis; one sister, Clara (Reginald) Gillespie, of Cassopolis; three brothers, Calvin Emerson, of California, Keith (Jennifer) Emerson, of South Bend, Will Emerson, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lee Emerson Sr.; one sister, Rose Mitchell; and one brother, Michael Emerson.

Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. In the interest of public safety, the family will observe a private funeral and burial with Pastor Carl Ross and Chaplain Sara Ross officiating. Mr. Emerson will be laid to rest near his father in Calvin Center Cemetery in Calvin Township, Michigan.

The family is very appreciative for the tender loving care that Caring Circle Hospice gave to Joseph and to them.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

Business

Local tree farm prepares opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates