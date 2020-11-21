November 21, 2020

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

By Submitted

Published 8:12 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Sports Complex is celebrating GivingTuesday by joining millions of nonprofits participating in this global generosity movement on Dec. 1.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.  GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1, and through the year.

This GivingTuesday, the ESC wishes to inspire generosity by asking for support of its mission, said Patty Patzer, of the ESC.

“The mission of the Edwardsburg Sports Complex is to build, operate, and maintain a regional sports and recreation facility that enriches the quality of life for families and provides future generations of athletes with a place to grow and play in an environment that cultivates community, sportsmanship, leadership, health and wellness,” she said. “As a not for profit, Edwardsburg Sports Complex relies on the generosity of those that see how ESC will enrich the lives of youth, families and the community by providing a quality place for sports, recreation, tournaments and events.”

To donate, visit the ESC website edwardsburgsportscomplex.org, like the organization on Facebook or Instagram, mail to P. O. Box 193, Edwardsburg, MI 49112 or (269) 414-4417.

Print Article

Business

Local tree farm prepares opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates