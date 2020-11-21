Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Sports Complex is celebrating GivingTuesday by joining millions of nonprofits participating in this global generosity movement on Dec. 1.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on Dec. 1, and through the year.

This GivingTuesday, the ESC wishes to inspire generosity by asking for support of its mission, said Patty Patzer, of the ESC.

“The mission of the Edwardsburg Sports Complex is to build, operate, and maintain a regional sports and recreation facility that enriches the quality of life for families and provides future generations of athletes with a place to grow and play in an environment that cultivates community, sportsmanship, leadership, health and wellness,” she said. “As a not for profit, Edwardsburg Sports Complex relies on the generosity of those that see how ESC will enrich the lives of youth, families and the community by providing a quality place for sports, recreation, tournaments and events.”

To donate, visit the ESC website edwardsburgsportscomplex.org, like the organization on Facebook or Instagram, mail to P. O. Box 193, Edwardsburg, MI 49112 or (269) 414-4417.