November 21, 2020

The Pilots will face Grace College tonight for the national championship. (Photo courtesy Bethel University)

Bethel University faces Grace College for national soccer crown

By Submitted

Published 2:06 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Bethel men’s soccer defeated Erskine 3-1 Friday night in the NCCAA National Tournament semifinals to advance to the National Championship match today.

Matheus Santiago kept up his torrid pace this postseason, with his fifth goal of the tournament, while Isaac Nunez provided the game-winner and Tim Noeding gave an insurance goal in the second half.

The Pilots will play for the NCCAA National Championship at 8 p.m. today against No. 2 seed and familiar foe Grace College. The Pilots defeated the Lancers 1-0 in Winona Lake on Sept. 26 of this season.

 

Scoring summary

First half

EC – Tim Boeckstaens 18th minute

BU – Matheus Santiago 21st minute (Joao Victor de Oliveira and Macrae Smith assists)

BU – Isaac Nunez 25th minute

 

Second half

BU – Tim Noeding 73rd minute

 

Inside the box score

The Pilots (11-2-1) gave up their first goal of the tournament and trailed for the first time when Erskine broke thru in the 18th minute.

The Pilots outshot the Flying Fleet 16-8, while Arnaud Fady only needed one save in the game to preserve the victory.

