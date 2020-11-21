November 21, 2020

Barbara M. Lane

By Submitted

Published 8:06 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

Oct. 10, 1934 — Nov. 15, 2020

Barb passed peacefully in her sleep from a stroke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lane, her brothers, Robert (Mary) Solfisburg and Lloyd (Rosemary) Solfisburg. She is survived by daughters, Kay Lane and Kimberly Lane (Ron) Evans, two grandchildren, Mitchell (Lisa) Evans and Molly Evans as well as three great-grandchildren.

Barbara was originally from Chicago and moved to Edwardsburg in 1954 when she married Bob Lane. They celebrated 63 years together before his passing in 2017.

Barb loved playing bridge, her golden retrievers and Arabian Horses. Bob and Barb traveled extensively while in good health and had many stories to tell from their travels. Always the entrepreneurs, Bob and Barb started a dress store in Edwardsburg in the early 1970s. When that was sold, Bob went on to start a new business and Barb did all of the book work for the new business. Bob was often heard saying, “You can take the girl out of Chicago, but you can’t take the Chicago out of the girl.”

In her later years, Barbara developed dementia which limited her travels and her social events. Barb never forgot who her family was, even though at times she was living in the past. Barb suffered a stroke in April of 2019 which weakened her condition.

Barb will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. Any donations can be made to the Cass County Council on Aging. 60525 Decatur Rd., Cassopolis, MI 49031 or to Cass County Animal Control, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, in Edwardsburg.

Print Article

Business

Local tree farm prepares opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates