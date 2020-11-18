November 18, 2020

Wayne D. Nelson, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

March 20, 1927 — Nov. 14, 2020

Wayne Delno Nelson, 93, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, in his home with his family by his side.

Wayne was born on March 20, 1927, in Portland, North Dakota, to the late Hartvig and Amelia Nelson. He spent his early years farming with his father.

On Jan. 28, 1951, he married the former Betty Molenaar. In 1953, they moved to Niles where he was employed by Kawneer for many years and later retired from Modineer.

Wayne was a very busy man — always active doing something. He enjoyed wood working and construction — numerous examples of which can be seen in the family home. He was the ultimate “Handyman” who could fix just about anything. Wayne enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors and belonged to the “2 Cylinder Club.” He had spent a lot of hours on those tractors in his youth. He also enjoyed days on the lake boating with his family and time spent at his lake home. Wayne loved his motorcycles. He and Betty traveled the “Lower 48” states on a motorcycle, usually camping and often with friends or family.

In retirement, they continued to pursue their love of travel with visits to Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, Europe, Asia and South America. They also became snowbirds, spending 24 winters in their motor home in the southern U.S. and Mexico.

Wayne was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend. He was also a member of the Masons, the Scottish Rite and the Shriners.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty; and their children, Renee (Mark) Moretz of Hampden, Massachusetts, W. Dudley (Wendy) Nelson, of Buchanan, and Janis (Gregory) Exner, of Niles; grandchildren, Douglas, Stephanie, Erica, Sean, Tracy, Derek and Brian; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Adriana, Aubrey, Olivia, Madelyn, Holly and Memphis. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Mae Vigen, of Fargo, North Dakota.

Because of current COVID restrictions, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Memorials in Wayne’s name may be made to Michigan Masonic Charitable Organization 1200 Wright Ave. Alma, MI 48801 or at michiganmasons.org/foundation/donate/

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

Education

Niles High School prepares to cease in-person instruction for three weeks

News

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School cancels choir concert

Berrien County

Area bars, restaurants prepare for second dine-in closure

Dowagiac

SMC unveils updated designs for mascot

News

Niles Township votes yes to add resort amendment

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools to move all students to remote learning through the end of the year

Buchanan

Buchanan schools adjust to remote learning

Berrien County

Merritt, Brandywine Elementary closed as transportation staff quarantine

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union Schools to move K-8 students to distance learning Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

Cass County

Cass County Courts suspends jury trials, in person hearings due to COVID-19

Giving

Second annual event to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors, community members in need

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

Cass County

Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new internal medicine physician

Breaking News

MDHHS issues three-week order restricting gatherings, schools, restaurants, more

Cass County

Two killed in Marcellus Township crash