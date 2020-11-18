LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Salvation Army needs your help

We need your help!

The Salvation Army of Niles has only gotten 6.31 percent of our goal for this year. Only 7 percent of our bell ringing hours have been filled. By standing at a kettle you will help increase how much that kettle makes by 100 percent!

In order for us to put kettles out and raise our goal, we need generous individuals, businesses and families who are willing to stand outside and help us raise this money. If you are unable to donate time, please consider donating financially.

Donations can be made online at saniles.org or sent to PO Box 1150 Niles, MI 49120.

Lt. Kendra Hixenbaugh

Salvation Army

Niles