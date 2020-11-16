Dowagiac Union Schools to move K-8 students to distance learning Nov. 23

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools voted to move K-8 students to distance learning next week in response to the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County during its monthly meeting Monday at Dowagiac Middle School.

The plan includes shifting to distance learning for elementary and middle school students beginning Monday, Nov. 23 and ending Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The decision comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services banned in-person learning at high schools from Wednesday, Nov. 18 to Tuesday, Nov. 8 as part of an effort to combat the recent statewide spike in cases.

