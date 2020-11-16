Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups

CASS COUNTY — Cass County is extending its sign up dates for its annual Toys for Tots program, which provides Christmas assistance to area families.

While initially only scheduled to have sign ups on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, the program has decided to add one more day of sign ups. This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both the Main branch of the Cass District Library in Cassopolis and the Edwardsburg branch in Edwardsburg, residents can sign up to receive Christmas assistance for their children.

Families looking to sign up must bring Michigan identification that shows Cass County as their area of residence and a birth certificate or proof of guardianship for each child.

“Toys for Tots volunteers are trying to get help to all families and kids in need this holiday season,” said Ken Lebeda, Cass County Toys for Tots coordinator.