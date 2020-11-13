Phyllis Jean (McGregor), of Lincoln Park, Michigan

Phyllis Jean (McGregor) peacefully passed away after her favorite meal of the day, breakfast with apple butter toast. Her fully lived life of 92 years was completed.

Phyllis led a layered life of marriage and family simplified with focus on her children and balanced by a strong work ethic and desire to help friends when in need.

Her children, Mark McGregor, Cathy (McGregor) O’Brien, Nancy (McGregor) Hall and Karen (McGregor) Bezemek, will miss her deeply and are blessed to have had her in their lives for these many years. We four kept her busy in our lives over the years. She especially enjoyed when each new grandchild arrived and ultimately, being a part of graduations, weddings and birth celebrations as they added to the extended family tree.

From her first-born child’s offspring to last, the many branches of the tree grew, Michelle (Carlo), Matthew (Nicole), Rob (Patti), Jill, Nicole, Natalie (Brock), Brian (Jen), Ashley (Aaron), Lindzy (Kris) and Adam. She was also blessed abundantly with great grandbabies (Ella, Sasha, Riley, Avery, Payton, Logan, Madelyn, Gavin, Mia, Anna, Emily, Lucy, Sara, Hayley, McKayla, Riley and Jordyn and great-great-g’baby Baker) — reveling as she could, in each stage of their precious lives.

As a girl in Lincoln Park, Michigan, Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her lifelong friend Nancy Miller. She looked up to brother, Donald (Perdue); and sister-in-law, Joan; nephew and niece, Richard (Tracy) and Lori and so admired her sister, Diane; brother-in-law, Norm Purcell; and nephews/niece Joe (Deborah) Anne — RIP, Tom, Don and Dan. Bless them all for caring so very much.

Phyllis was always so pleased that she was able to watch all her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids grow and to pass first; a personal goal she achieved.

Her early years are somewhat of a mystery but to be sure, given how active Phyllis was in her adult life, she enjoyed herself. She is preceded in death by her parents and spouses and many friends from the Niles area where she lived since 1961. Phyllis retired after 25 years at Simplicity Pattern and then because she did not want to just sit, she happily worked for another 10 years at Martin’s Grocery Deli serving the public.

Enjoyable times in life after retirement were when traveling on cruises — nine in all, either with family members or on her own. Whenever in the California area she made it a point (three times) to be on the Price is Right — and sent us all a VHS from the show where she could be seen for three seconds in the audience. Have to love it.

She also ventured to England with a special friend Ken and attended the PGA tournament. Another location she found fun to visit for a few weeks at a time was Las Vegas — she loved the weather, the people she met, family who came to visit and the penny slots!

What was especially true about Phyllis were her varied interests and desire to explore, on her own or with others. Notably were the many years of crafting candles, decoupage and antiques restoration. Her physical excursions were primarily bowling — noted by a wall of trophies in the rec room, a later interest in golf, where when arthritis ensued, she crafted and successfully sought and claimed rights to a glove patent, and, at the ripe age of 50 plus tested out snow skiing.

Another achievement in later years was her associate’s degree earned from Southwestern Michigan College. She loved to take photos with her many cameras and dabbled in prose as well. Even further in life she took up oil and watercolor painting at the Niles Senior Center. Happily, we have framed remembrances of some she felt worthy as gifts.

Phyllis Jean had a wonderful long life and is loved by so many. A celebration of her life will be with family and the burial of her ashes will be conducted at the location Phyllis had chosen. We now wish you peace as you rest in the comfort of our Lord.