Pet of the Week

Elijah, a 3-year-old tabby, was left behind with his brother when the owner moved. According to volunteers, he is very sweet and craves attention. Elijah loves people, ear scratching, sunny windows and is a gentleman who uses the litter box. He is good with cats, but is untested with dogs. He is current on shots and neutered. Elijah would love a place on your couch and in your heart. For more information, call an Animal Aid volunteer at (269) 926-4279.