November 13, 2020

Patricia Drew Hoadley, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 1:54 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Patricia Drew Hoadley, 70, of Niles, mother, daughter, grandmother, who really loved being a grandmother, mother and daughter died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, in South Bend, following an extended illness. Her family is grateful for the compassionate care offered over the past few months by the staff of West Woods of Niles.

Patricia Hoadley

She was born on March 17, 1950, in Niles, to Robert W. and Eloise “Arley” (Briggs) Dunkin. She was graduated from Niles High School and continued her education at Southwestern Michigan College. She was employed for more than 25 years at Saint Mary’s College, in Notre Dame, retiring in 2014. She has lived in Niles all of her life.

Pat was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church, in Niles, where she continued to affiliate the rest of her life. She lived a Christ-like life, always assisting those in need. She loved pets and always had a dog and/or cat in her house. Those pets were second only to her family. She enjoyed attending events in which her children and grandchildren were participating, and rarely missed one of those events.

On Sept. 27, 1986, in Niles, she married Terrence John “Terry” Hoadley, who preceded her in death on June 20, 1996. Pat was also preceded in death by her father, Bob Dunkin, on Oct. 13, 1990; and by a nephew, Sgt. Shawn M. Dunkin, U.S. Army who gave the ultimate sacrifice in battle in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 19, 2007.

Pat is survived by her children, Angelique (Jerry) Wagley and Brandon (Denise) Hoadley, both of Niles; grandchildren Kade Wagley, Arley Wagley, Alex Hoadley and Nicholas Hoadley; Pat’s mother, E. Arley Dunkin, of Niles; a brother, Michael (Jan) Dunkin, of Joanna, South Carolina; and a niece, Tracie Dunkin.

Services for Patricia Hoadley will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., in Niles, with the Rev. David Habicht of the First Presbyterian Church of Buchanan officiating. Those who prefer to witness the ceremony via the livestreamed broadcast may do so on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices. Committal will follow at Mission Hills.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Pat may be made to the Sergeant Shawn Dunkin Scholarship Fund, c/o Premier Bank, 151 N. Court St., Covington, VA 24426. Online condolences may be left at halbritterwickens.com.

Pat lived a quiet life, raising her family, serving Saint Mary’s College, participating at church, caring for pets and cheering her family on from the bleachers; all evidence of loving God and loving people.

