Katherine “Katie” L. Bennett, of Chicago

Katherine “Katie” L. Bennett, 64, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1956, in Chicago, to Stephen and Barbara (Covert) Lobdell, both of whom preceded her in death.

Katie was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She was a true matriarch. Katie was a confidant to many and truly beloved by her family and friends.

She was known for her welcoming and loving spirit. She enjoyed hosting her family at Diamond Lake all summer, making everyone feel comfortable and welcome, as she connected with her loved ones. Katie was one of a kind, authentic and nonjudgmental and full of wisdom and care for those who were blessed to be close to her.

Katie was raised in South Bend, attending Stanley Clark School, John Adams High School and St. Mary’s High School. She later attended Piedmont Nursing School, but completed her degree at Denver University.

She was living in South Bend when she met Frederic “Fred” Bennett — her loving husband of 41 years, who survives. She enjoyed the many adventures in their life, as she and Fred traveled across the U.S. from East Coast to West Coast, finally settling in Colorado.

Katie loved her family, granddaughters and her dogs. She enjoyed antiquing with her mother-in-law, raising puppies, gardening, fishing and being in nature, whether it was the mountains of Colorado or working her summer gardens at Diamond Lake.

In addition to her beloved husband, Katie is survived by her son, Shane (Leslie) Bennett, of Colorado; six beautiful granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jada, Hayden, Bostyn, Blake and Blair; great-granddaughter, Story King Kauffman; and brother, Michael, T. Lobdell, of Colorado.

A celebration of Katie’s life will be at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home — Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.