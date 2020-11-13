Janice Margaret Steele Schuelke, of Detroit

Janice Margaret Steele Schuelke, 63, proud mother, sister, friend, community volunteer, hiker and organizer died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home, of natural causes.

She was born on July 30, 1957, in Detroit, to John E. and Joanna J. (Lilly) Steele and graduated from Mercy High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a Catholic college prep school for women. She continued her education at Ferris State University where she earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She was employed as a project manager at Memorial Hospital in South Bend and its successor, Beacon Health Systems. She has lived in Niles since 1998.

Janice was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, in Niles, and of the Niles-Buchanan YMCA. She was a former member of the Niles Service League with whom she volunteered at Meals on Wheels. She also volunteered regularly at the Ronald McDonald House at Beacon Health Systems and volunteered at the University of Notre Dame as an usher in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. As a dedicated mother, she volunteered at the PTA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Booster Club, and Project Graduation, among others.

Janice enjoyed hiking on trails in Michigan, Indiana, throughout the U.S. and internationally. She was passionate about spending time with her family at their log cabin near Kaleva, Michigan. Her favorite tradition was gathering with family and friends at the Friday night chat and cocktail.

On Oct. 10, 1981, she married Robert Schuelke. She lived her life with kindness, grace and beauty. Janice loved her family deeply and would always say to Bob, “Our walk in life is different, but I’m glad you’re by my side!”

Surviving family includes their children, Erica Lynn Schuelke, of Springfield, Virginia, Robert Edwin (Erica Christine Turnlund) Schuelke, of Walnut Creek, California, and Kathleen Margaret (Dennis Alan, USAF, Ret.) Witte, of Columbia City, Indiana; Janice’s siblings, Jay (Linda) Steele, of Fort Myers, Florida, Judy Steele, of Macomb Township, Michigan, Grassflower, of South Haven, Michigan, Barb (Don) Phillips, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and Joyce (Bill) Hytinen, of Macomb Township; many nieces and nephews; and two “grand-furbabies” Ivy and Sunny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joanna Steele.

Family and relatives of Janice Schuelke gathered privately on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, in Niles, with prayers offered by the Rev. Christian Johnston of Saint Mary Catholic Parish. A celebration of Janice’s life will be on her birthday July 30, 2021 at the Big Bear Sportsman’s Club in Kaleva, followed by a memorial float on the Big Manistee River.

Contributions in memory of Janice may be made to the Niles-Buchanan YMCA Scholarship Fund, 905 N. Front St., Niles, MI 49120; ymcagm.org/locations/niles-buchanan-ymca or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Michiana, 610 N. Michigan St., Suite 310, South Bend, IN 46601, rmhcmichiana.org/.

Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.