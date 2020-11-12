November 12, 2020

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

By Submitted

Published 4:22 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Before snow begins to blanket the ground, Edwardsburg residents will have a chance to learn about Christmas traditions from across the globe.

Christmas traditions around the world will be the focus of this year’s Christmas display at the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum. The exhibit opened Tuesday.

From ornaments to lace, from nesting dolls to crystal, from angels to sweaters, and from clocks and teddy bears to china, cow bells and silk scarves, a display of items from at least 17 countries, including the U.S., will grace the museum galleries. Included will be the museum’s centerpiece, a lighted tree in the main gallery.

Organized, collected and developed by Judy Montgomery, Laura Jamrog and Museum Chairperson Sally Dalrymple, ornaments alone will be featured from the Czech Republic, Portugal, Mexico, St. Martens, Aruba, Poland and the U.S. Bears are from Harrods of London, including a tiny Beanie Baby bear. A Waterford Crystal Angel and a Belleek Angel will be featured from Ireland, along with an angel from Nuremburg, lace from Rothenberg and china from Hungary and Japan. Objects from Russia include nesting dolls and a pecking toy.

The exhibits will include descriptive pieces of Christmas traditions in the individual countries. Community residents have loaned items for the display.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will close for the season on Dec. 13 and re-open in mid-May, 2021.

