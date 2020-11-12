November 12, 2020

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

By Staff Report

Published 5:14 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

NILES — A Niles area middle and high school will temporarily go remote due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandywine Middle/High School will go remote through Nov. 19, with in-person instruction resuming Friday, Nov. 20.

The announcement is an extension of remote learning that was announced Tuesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, the move to remote learning was announced to end on Friday, Nov. 13.

According to Superintendent Karen Weimer, the decision to extend the closure was made due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19 related quarantine orders, in addition to other absences.

Students in need of materials for the week can pick them up at the school from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday.

Students who would like school-provided meals during this time of remote learning can contact (269) 683-4800 ext. 3208.

Provided that they symptom-free and not in quarantine, high school students can still attend CTE classes and off-campus programs. District transportation will be provided.

“As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I would like to personally add that I am truly thankful to serve the Brandywine community,” Weimer said. “Your cooperation, support and flexibility this school year has been greatly appreciated, and I do not take it for granted.”

No other schools in the Brandywine district are affected by this closure.

