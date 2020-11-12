November 12, 2020

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closes records lobbies to public

By Submitted

Published 10:58 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — Out of an abundance of caution and an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office records lobbies in both Saint Joseph and Niles will be closed to the public effective immediately.

At this time, the records lobbies will remain closed to the public indefinitely. The sheriff will continue to reassess the risk as more information is released by federal, state and local health officials.

During this shutdown, Records Department employees will continue to work at the Sheriff’s Office and will be available by telephone, e-mail, and fax.

Please note that obtaining a Pistol Purchase Permit, Sex Offender Registration Updates, and Fingerprinting are all postponed until the Records Lobby re-opens to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office Records Department is offering the following alternatives to in-person filing of forms during this shutdown:

  • Pistol sales records and licenses to Purchase can be mailed when they are completed and the gun has been purchased. Mailings should be addressed to:

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Records Department

919 Port Street

St. Joseph MI 49085

  • Freedom of Information Act requests along with most requests for information can be handled by mail, by fax to (269) 982-8650, or by e-mail: sdrecords@berriencounty.org. Responses to these requests can be returned to the requester in the same manner as it was received.
  • General questions may be directed to records department employees by phone at (269) 983-7141, ext. 7211. Records employees will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
