Marcellus man injured in Volinia Township crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — A Cass County man was injured following a medical emergency-related car crash Tuesday.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a single vehicle crash at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on Marcellus Highway, west of Decatur Road in Volinia Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found that Robert Stratton, 61, of Marcellus, had suffered a medical emergency while driving. Stratton left the roadway, striking a tree. Stratton was transported from the scene to Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana for treatment.

Stratton was wearing a seatbelt and airbags did deploy. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the scene were Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.