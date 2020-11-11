Fifty years of optimism

NILES — Oratorical winners were presented awards by Maurice Nelson of the Noon Optimist Club of Niles during their annual Optimist Oratorical Contest in 1973. Winners were, from left: Joseph Worden, Bruce Foster, Howard Haimbaugh, Lynette Pears, Tami Wetzel and Beverly Elias.

In celebration of the Niles Noon Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary, Leader Publications is sharing a photo from the group’s past each week. (Submitted photo)