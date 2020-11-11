COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County has reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 3,629 COVID-19 cases and 93 related deaths. That number is up from 90 deaths reported Tuesday.

Nearby Cass County also reported one new death. The county reported 1,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, up from 25 deaths reported Tuesday.

Van Buren County reported 1,627 cases and 21 deaths, up from 20 deaths reported Tuesday.

Berrien County has reported 3,010 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 229,285 COVID-19 cases and 7,766 related deaths.