November 10, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

By Staff Report

Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County has reported one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 3,568 COVID-19 cases and 90 related deaths. That number is up from 89 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,306 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,564 cases and 20 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,875 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 223,277 COVID-19 cases and 7,724 related deaths.

