November 9, 2020

The Niles Nitro 13U travel softball team was runner-up at the Pumpkin Bash in Granger. In front from left: Rebecca Guernsey, Addie Wilson, Haley Henry, Tessa Deering, Maddie Whitman; second row: Bree Behnke, Yana Clemons, Iylee Wirick, Addie Anglin, Emma Schell, Marlie Carpenter, Carlee Cady. (Submitted photo)

Nitro finish second at Pumpkin Bash

By Scott Novak

Published 2:04 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

GRANGER, Ind. — The Niles Nitro 13U softball team recently finished as runner-up at the Pumpkin Bash 14U Softball Tournament at Harris fields in Granger.

The Nitro dropped an 8-5 decision to the South Bend River Bandits in the championship game.

In reaching the finals, Niles lost to Michiana Reps 9-2 and tied the River Bandits 2-2 to end up the No. 4 seed heading into bracket play.

The Nitro defeated NWI Storm 14U 13-2, Michiana Reps 6-2, Midwest Pride 14U 5-2 and the River Bandits 8-7.

“All and all, the coaches were proud of how well the team played on the weekend especially against older 14U teams,” said coach Mike Behnke. “The team is composed of girls from Dowagiac, Niles, Hartford, Decatur and South Bend area.”

