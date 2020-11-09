November 9, 2020

Niles Courthouse reopens

By Submitted

Published 8:43 am Monday, November 9, 2020

NILES — The Niles Courthouse is again operational, after temporarily closing to the public last week.

Monday, the Niles Courthouse reopened its doors. All hearings and services which were redirected to the St. Joseph location returned to Niles.

Additionally, the trial court has created a dashboard on its website for the public to check the availability of a particular division of the court at any time.  Visit the website at berriencounty.org/1058/Trial-Court to review prior to any scheduled court appearances or prior to attempting to come to the courthouse locations.

The Trial Court is in Phase 2 of the Return to Full Capacity Plan, and therefore is only open by appointment.

For anyone who has questions about their case, the court recommends they contact the number listed on the website for that division.

